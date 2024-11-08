QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,161 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 53.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE EIX opened at $81.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Edison International has a 52 week low of $62.21 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edison International news, VP Adam S. Umanoff sold 25,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $2,127,657.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Adam S. Umanoff sold 25,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $2,127,657.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $2,041,913.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,182.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,422 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EIX. Bank of America started coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Edison International from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

