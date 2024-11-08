QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 267 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 3,960.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Raymond James by 77.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF opened at $156.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.14 and a 200 day moving average of $122.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $98.72 and a 12 month high of $161.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on RJF shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Raymond James from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raymond James from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.91.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

