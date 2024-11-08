Rational Advisors LLC Purchases 3,545 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 82.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 11,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 322,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after purchasing an additional 45,373 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 486,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,516,000 after purchasing an additional 23,567 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $236.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $665.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.71. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $143.62 and a 1-year high of $248.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

