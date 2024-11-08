Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 3,960.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Raymond James by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Raymond James by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:RJF opened at $156.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $98.72 and a 52-week high of $161.76.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.54. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Raymond James from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Raymond James from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raymond James from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Raymond James from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Raymond James

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,063.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.