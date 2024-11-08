Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 902.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 58,549 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.4% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,121,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 121,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $161,652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $183.81 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.90 and a 1 year high of $186.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.94. The firm has a market cap of $858.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.70, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $25,941,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,399,515.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

