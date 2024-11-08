Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Repligen were worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Repligen by 1.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 36.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $3,225,905.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,328,540.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.25.

Repligen Price Performance

RGEN opened at $143.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $211.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,596.10, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

