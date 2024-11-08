Research Analysts Offer Predictions for LIND Q3 Earnings

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Lindblad Expeditions in a report released on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lindblad Expeditions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.39 million.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LIND. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIND

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

LIND stock opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 3.02. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

Insider Transactions at Lindblad Expeditions

In related news, insider Noah Brodsky sold 14,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $150,612.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,518 shares in the company, valued at $614,439. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sven-Olof Lindblad bought 32,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $255,330.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,825,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,009,250.85. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Noah Brodsky sold 14,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $150,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,439. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 49.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

(Get Free Report)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.