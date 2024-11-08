Research Analysts Set Expectations for NSSC FY2025 Earnings

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Napco Security Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.25. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Napco Security Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ FY2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com cut Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $38.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.70. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.64.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 234.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $26,280.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,681 shares in the company, valued at $99,518.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

Featured Articles

