Reviewing Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) & Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH)

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) and Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Edgewise Therapeutics has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Edgewise Therapeutics and Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgewise Therapeutics N/A -28.01% -26.69% Prestige Consumer Healthcare 18.43% 12.55% 6.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

100.0% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of Edgewise Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Edgewise Therapeutics and Prestige Consumer Healthcare”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edgewise Therapeutics N/A N/A -$100.16 million ($1.55) -22.86 Prestige Consumer Healthcare $1.13 billion 3.53 $209.34 million $4.09 19.58

Prestige Consumer Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Edgewise Therapeutics. Edgewise Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prestige Consumer Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Edgewise Therapeutics and Prestige Consumer Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgewise Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Prestige Consumer Healthcare 0 2 3 0 2.60

Edgewise Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $35.60, indicating a potential upside of 0.48%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus price target of $94.20, indicating a potential upside of 17.65%. Given Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Prestige Consumer Healthcare is more favorable than Edgewise Therapeutics.

Summary

Prestige Consumer Healthcare beats Edgewise Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy. The company develops EDG-7500, a small molecule for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and other severe cardiac disorders that is in Phase I clinical trials. In addition, it develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. It offers BC/Goody's analgesic powders, Boudreaux's Butt Paste baby ointments, Chloraseptic sore throat liquids and lozenges, Clear Eyes for eye redness relief, Compound W wart removals, DenTek for PEG oral care, Debrox ear wax removals, and Dramamine for motion sickness relief. The company also provides Fleet adult enemas/suppositories, Gaviscon upset stomach remedies, Luden's cough drops, Monistat vaginal anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, Summer's Eve feminine hygiene, TheraTears dry eye relief, Fess nasal saline spray and washes, and Hydralyte for oral rehydration products. It sells its products through mass merchandisers; and drug, food, dollar, convenience, and club stores, as well as e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. in August 2018. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.