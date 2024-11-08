Reviewing Kindly MD (NASDAQ:KDLY) & LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) and Kindly MD (NASDAQ:KDLY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.5% of LifeStance Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of LifeStance Health Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of Kindly MD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for LifeStance Health Group and Kindly MD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeStance Health Group 1 3 2 0 2.17 Kindly MD 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

LifeStance Health Group currently has a consensus price target of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 7.42%. Given LifeStance Health Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe LifeStance Health Group is more favorable than Kindly MD.

This table compares LifeStance Health Group and Kindly MD”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeStance Health Group $1.16 billion 2.54 -$186.26 million ($0.41) -18.73 Kindly MD $3.10 million 1.63 N/A N/A N/A

Kindly MD has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LifeStance Health Group.

Profitability

This table compares LifeStance Health Group and Kindly MD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeStance Health Group -13.05% -10.51% -7.09% Kindly MD N/A N/A N/A

Summary

LifeStance Health Group beats Kindly MD on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. In addition, the company operates an outpatient mental health platform, as well as offers patient care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Kindly MD

KindlyMD Inc. is a patient-first healthcare and healthcare data company uniquely integrating traditional primary care and pain management strategies with integrated behavioral and alternative therapies, including the recommendation of medical cannabis in patient treatment plans in compliance with a legalized state medical cannabis regulatory scheme. KindlyMD Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY, UT.

