Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 1,240.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $303,103.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,670.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE SYY opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.74. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.27 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.47 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 101.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 52.44%.

Sysco Company Profile



Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

