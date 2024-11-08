Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,180 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,917 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $9,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Yelp alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Yelp by 18.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,546 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Yelp by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 271,590 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $9,527,000 after acquiring an additional 60,559 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 9,073.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Yelp by 98.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Yelp by 113.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YELP. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Yelp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Yelp in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Yelp Stock Performance

Yelp stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.79. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $238,140.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 255,558 shares in the company, valued at $8,694,083.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $377,160.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,985. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $238,140.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 255,558 shares in the company, valued at $8,694,083.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Profile

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.