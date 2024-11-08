Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 60,377 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 58.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,377 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 12.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at $304,000. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 51,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 7.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded MGM Resorts International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.15.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 121,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $4,443,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,738,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,716,912.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

MGM stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.23.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 5.23%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

