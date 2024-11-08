Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 716 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,427 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $8,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ANSYS alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 888.9% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in ANSYS by 32.7% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2,833.3% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ANSS. StockNews.com lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.00.

Insider Activity

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,404.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $355.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.81 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The stock has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.82, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.11.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.