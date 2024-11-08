Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $6.82 Million Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,363 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $6,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PKG. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.9 %

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $239.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.25. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $148.50 and a fifty-two week high of $245.00. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.15. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.28%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

