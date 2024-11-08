Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $8.34 Million Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,951 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $8,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 51.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 173.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $59.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $44.88 and a 52 week high of $61.96.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on W. R. Berkley from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.08.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

