Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 46,544 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,544 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $7,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.3% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth about $72,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWK opened at $91.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.32, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.70 and a 12 month high of $110.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.90.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -239.42%.

SWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

