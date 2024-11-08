Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 604,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,504,412 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $10,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 27,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HST. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.00 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 74.77%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

