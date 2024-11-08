Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,441,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 166,519 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $9,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WIT. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Investec lowered shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

WIT stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. Wipro Limited has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $7.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

