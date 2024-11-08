Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 123,077 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 83.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 123,077 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.7% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 61.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VMC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.46.

NYSE:VMC opened at $290.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $206.79 and a 1-year high of $298.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.81 and a 200 day moving average of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.43%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 29.02%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

