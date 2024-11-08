Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 62,400 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 65.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,400 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $7,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,368,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,763,691,000 after buying an additional 88,339 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 13.4% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,973,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,470,000 after acquiring an additional 233,179 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 15.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,190,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,654,000 after purchasing an additional 159,433 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 986,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,773,000 after purchasing an additional 33,507 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 34.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 792,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,498,000 after purchasing an additional 203,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total value of $364,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $71,363.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,084.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total value of $364,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBAC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SBA Communications from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SBA Communications

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $221.58 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $183.64 and a 52-week high of $258.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.68.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.77). SBA Communications had a net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $667.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.83%.

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.