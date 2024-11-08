Roth Capital Issues Optimistic Forecast for Bowlero Earnings

Get Bowlero alerts:

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) – Roth Capital lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Bowlero in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Bowlero’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Bowlero’s FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bowlero in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bowlero to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bowlero from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bowlero presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

Bowlero Price Performance

NYSE:BOWL opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17. Bowlero has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $15.47.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $260.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.42 million. Bowlero had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 34.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowlero

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bowlero by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Bowlero by 3,311,100.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 33,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 33,111 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bowlero by 13.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Bowlero in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 2nd quarter worth $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Bowlero’s payout ratio is currently -36.07%.

About Bowlero

(Get Free Report)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.