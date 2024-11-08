Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 36,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 38,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12,168.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,812,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,621 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 376.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 27,860 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.20.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

