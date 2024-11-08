Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 73.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of FNDE stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.19.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

