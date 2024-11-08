Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,064 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,944 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $8,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,303,274,000 after acquiring an additional 746,395 shares during the period. Delta Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $33,478,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $35,349,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 14.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,656,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $247,218,000 after buying an additional 337,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,755,278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $181,268,000 after acquiring an additional 316,295 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $105.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.95 and a 200-day moving average of $100.67. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $70.41 and a 52-week high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.28. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 73.11%.

STX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 141,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $15,621,871.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,668,110.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 141,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $15,621,871.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,668,110.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,590. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,638 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,155 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

