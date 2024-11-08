Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for ITW

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Illinois Tool Works in a research note issued on Monday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.71 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.84. The consensus estimate for Illinois Tool Works’ current full-year earnings is $10.75 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.40.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $272.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.78 and its 200-day moving average is $247.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $227.66 and a 12 month high of $277.58.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

