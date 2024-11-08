Seaport Res Ptn Has Pessimistic View of FOX FY2025 Earnings

Get FOX alerts:

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for FOX in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the company will earn $3.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.46. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for FOX’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.40%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on FOXA. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on FOX from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FOX from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FOX to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

FOX stock opened at $44.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.48. FOX has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $45.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $4,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,258,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,935,147.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,355 shares of company stock worth $14,244,865 in the last three months. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 31.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 495,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,523,000 after purchasing an additional 117,458 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 28,072 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in FOX by 565.6% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 89.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 23,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

