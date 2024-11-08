Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYP) Shares Up 2% – Should You Buy?

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYP – Get Free Report) was up 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 9,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 119,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Signature Bank Trading Up 2.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.87.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.