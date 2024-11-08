Sirius XM’s (SIRI) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their neutral rating on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SIRI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $26.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.26. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.72%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 175,569 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $4,815,857.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 110,276,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,892,349.70. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 2,646,761 shares of company stock worth $65,952,329 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth $12,858,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,173,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,192,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 516.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,601,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter worth approximately $3,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

