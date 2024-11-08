SM Energy Q1 EPS Estimate Lifted by Capital One Financial

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of SM Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.84 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SM. StockNews.com downgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Tudor Pickering raised SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on SM Energy from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

NYSE SM opened at $43.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.52. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $53.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 4.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in SM Energy by 63.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

