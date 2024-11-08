Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Holdings Trimmed by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Snowflake alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNOW. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $176,595.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,246 shares in the company, valued at $23,998,330.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $61,357.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 759,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,511,651.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $176,595.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 218,246 shares in the company, valued at $23,998,330.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,538 shares of company stock worth $7,061,544. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SNOW opened at $123.49 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The stock has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.88.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Snowflake from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.