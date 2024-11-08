Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Holdings Trimmed by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNOW. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $176,595.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,246 shares in the company, valued at $23,998,330.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $61,357.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 759,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,511,651.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $176,595.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 218,246 shares in the company, valued at $23,998,330.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,538 shares of company stock worth $7,061,544. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Stock Up 1.7 %
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Snowflake from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.17.
Snowflake Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
