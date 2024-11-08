SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTN. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 170.9% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 3.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the third quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 7.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $667.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $24.51.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

