SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Stock Position Lessened by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPMD. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 70.4% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $57.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $42.18 and a 12-month high of $57.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.
