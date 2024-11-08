Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Director Sells $1,527,660.00 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) Director Joe Fortunato sold 11,500 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $1,527,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,571.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 0.1 %

SFM stock opened at $140.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.98 and a fifty-two week high of $142.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,425.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SFM. Melius Research started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

