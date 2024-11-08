State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SLM were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of SLM by 3,800.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,406,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,691 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in SLM by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,366,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,015 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SLM by 253.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after buying an additional 926,120 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of SLM by 23.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,453,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $92,589,000 after buying an additional 859,625 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 5.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,461,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,626,000 after buying an additional 674,424 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.45.

SLM Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of SLM opened at $23.71 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $652.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.40 million. SLM had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 35.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

About SLM

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Stories

