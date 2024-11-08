State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 428 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ichor were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ichor alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,743,000 after buying an additional 176,970 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Ichor in the first quarter worth about $67,106,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ichor by 15.8% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,722,000 after purchasing an additional 150,933 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 5.6% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 373,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,416,000 after purchasing an additional 19,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 162.9% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 335,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 208,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Trading Up 4.0 %

Ichor stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average is $33.75. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $46.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson started coverage on Ichor in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ICHR

Ichor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.