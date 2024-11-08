Stephens Inc. AR Acquires Shares of 4,888 Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,888 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 5,550.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at $215,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.8% in the second quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRNS shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Baird R W raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.

Varonis Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $53.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.29. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $60.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $148.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

In other news, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 50,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $2,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 444,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,540,252.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

