Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,090 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71.2% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $9.27 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -0.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.75 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on WBA

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.