Stephens Inc. AR Buys 375 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,693 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Trex were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Trex by 576.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Trex by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Trex by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TREX shares. Stephens lowered Trex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trex from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Trex from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Trex from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.94.

Trex stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.22 and its 200 day moving average is $74.92. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.68 and a twelve month high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.42 million. Trex had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

