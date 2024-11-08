Stephens Inc. AR Buys New Stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 22,987 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 4.7 %

ASTS stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $39.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35.

Insider Transactions at AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $1,091,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,300. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Adriana Cisneros acquired 4,934 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $129,862.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 774,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,999.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $1,091,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,300. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,700 shares of company stock worth $3,220,524. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASTS. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASTS

About AST SpaceMobile

(Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.