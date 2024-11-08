Stephens Inc. AR Buys New Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jefferies Financial Group

In related news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo acquired 9,247,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $551,773,323.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,247,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,773,323.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo acquired 9,247,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $551,773,323.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,247,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,773,323.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $12,618,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 604,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,144,592.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,286,923 shares of company stock valued at $88,999,151 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $70.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.31. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.16 and a 12 month high of $72.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day moving average is $54.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.83%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Further Reading

