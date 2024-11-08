Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 311.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,319,000 after buying an additional 141,277 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,947.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 143,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,826,000 after buying an additional 136,391 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 92,842.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 123,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,281,000 after buying an additional 123,481 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 364.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 85,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,435,000 after buying an additional 67,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,739,318,000 after buying an additional 55,874 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $994.00 target price (up from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $942.40.

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $9,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,228,300. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total transaction of $2,260,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,769,247.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $9,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,714 shares in the company, valued at $28,228,300. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,759 shares of company stock valued at $34,985,340. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $775.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $884.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $826.47. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $480.43 and a 52 week high of $959.64. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $620.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 20.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.37%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

