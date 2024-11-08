Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 15,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKF opened at $34.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

