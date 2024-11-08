Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Pool were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Pool by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POOL opened at $371.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $362.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.84. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $293.51 and a 1 year high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.11.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

