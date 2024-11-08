Stephens Inc. AR Grows Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,072,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,670,000 after acquiring an additional 295,869 shares during the period. Deepwater Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 66,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 503.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Onto Innovation

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total transaction of $264,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,202. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $176.13 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.90 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.29.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

