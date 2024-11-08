Stephens Inc. AR Has $280,000 Holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 341,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 31,950 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Berry Wealth Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,559,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,234,000 after buying an additional 215,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 93,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCCS shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

Insider Transactions at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Michael John Silva sold 29,022 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $311,986.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,349. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Michael John Silva sold 29,022 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $311,986.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,349. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 38,816 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $397,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,997. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CCCS opened at $11.39 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 569.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $238.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.