Stephens Inc. AR Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE ARE opened at $113.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.17 and a 52-week high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.97 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 317.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARE. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

