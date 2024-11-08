Stephens Inc. AR Has $370,000 Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVAV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 12.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter worth approximately $557,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 7.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 13.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on AVAV shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Baird R W raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.20.

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total transaction of $77,703.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,799.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $372,615. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $223.69 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.51 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.23 and its 200-day moving average is $190.45.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $189.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

