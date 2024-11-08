Stephens Inc. AR Increases Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE opened at $132.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.75. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $136.92.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

In related news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,328. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,328. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $116,947.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,019.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,232 shares of company stock worth $2,839,047. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

