Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 1.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Trajan Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 11.3% during the third quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXP opened at $311.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.15 and a 12-month high of $315.86.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $623.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.46 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $439,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,568. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eagle Materials news, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total transaction of $277,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,135.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tony Thompson sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $439,914.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,568. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.78.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

